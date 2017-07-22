Esta madre comparte una foto de sus pechos para mostrar uno de los problemas de la lactancia

"Me preguntaba por qué me miraban tanto en la piscina el otro día. ¡Qué incómodo!". Con estas palabras explicaba Zoe Hendrix, concursante de la versión australiana del programa Casados a primera vista, la sensación que tuvo después de que uno de sus pechos se volviera más grande que el otro.
¿Por qué? Porque está en pleno período de lactancia y, como ha mostrado en su cuenta de Instagram, la diferencia entre uno y otro es realmente notable. "Uno de los muchos placeres de dar el pecho", aseguraba con humor.
Hendrix dio a luz en noviembre de 2016 y ha ido colgado fotografías en las que se la ve dando de mamar a su pequeño. Pero con esta fotografía ha querido normalizar algo que es habitual entre las madres en período de lactancia con etiquetas como #normalisebreastfeeding (#normalizarlalactancia).
De hecho, muchas madres han compartido sus experiencias con ella en los comentarios de la foto. "Estoy en el mismo barco ahora mismo", escribió una. "El lado izquierdo podría alimentar a todos los niños de la calle. Suerte para nosotras cuando terminemos de amamantar. Me encanta cómo has compartido el lado real de la maternidad", agregó otra. "Jajajaja, a mí me pasa siempre. Me gusta que seas tan abierta y honesta sobre tu lactancia", expresó una mujer.
MOTHERS DAY. Whether you are a new mum, or a mum with decades of experience. Whether you are pregnant or trying hard for a child. Whether your child is in your arms or in heaven. Whether your mum is here or passed. Thinking of you all and wishing you a beautiful Mother's Day. This pic was when Harper was 2 weeks old. It had just fully sunk in that she was all mine and that I was her mum. A moment il never forget. @alex_garner_ #happymothersday #sweetchildofmine #marriedatfirstsight ❤️
Mastitis has hit me again 😣 I saw the doctor yesterday after the tell tale signs lingered all morning (fever, fatigue, sore/hot breast) He has prescribed me antibiotics & said if it doesn't clear by Monday, we may look at surgical drainage. I am continuing to feed as frequently as possible as recommended, but it is so damn PAINFUL, and I find myself swearing a fuckload. 😐🙈 @alex_garner_ wants to help, but he can only standby and offer words of encouragement as his nipples are made for decoration purposes only. Breast feeding is hard and for me it has been bittersweet. It can be exhausting, isolating, painful and cause incredibly anxiety (I keep having this strange paranoia that my milk will dry up..😕) Yet it can also be incredibly rewarding and the benefit to our babies is so incredible. I hope this clears up and I can continue for my personal goal of at least 12 months - but if I can't I hope I can find peace with that. Any tips to prevent Mastitis? #Mastitis2Zoe0 #Fuckingpainful 😓
