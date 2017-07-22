Esta madre comparte una foto de sus pechos para mostrar uno de los problemas de la lactancia

MOTHERS DAY. Whether you are a new mum, or a mum with decades of experience. Whether you are pregnant or trying hard for a child. Whether your child is in your arms or in heaven. Whether your mum is here or passed. Thinking of you all and wishing you a beautiful Mother's Day. This pic was when Harper was 2 weeks old. It had just fully sunk in that she was all mine and that I was her mum. A moment il never forget. @alex_garner_ #happymothersday #sweetchildofmine #marriedatfirstsight ❤️

Una publicación compartida de Zoe - Married At First Sight (@zoehendrix) el 14 de May de 2017 a la(s) 1:32 PDT