Las risas de una pareja al verla en bañador ayudaron a esta mujer a aprender una valiosa lección de aceptación

El 28 de julio de 2016 Jacqueline Adan ingresó en el hospital para someterse a una reducción de estómago. Por aquel entonces pesaba algo más de 225 kilos y había perdido el control de su vida. "Era infeliz, me sentía atrapada y no me quería", escribe en su perfil de Instagram un año después.

Adan se sometió a una cirugía que le ayudó a perder alrededor de 136 kilos y a ganar confianza en sí misma. Ahora, con 90 kilos y pendiente de otra cirugía para eliminar la piel sobrante tras la importante pérdida de peso, asegura que esta decisión le enseñó a luchar, a que nunca hay que abandonar y a creer en ella.

Falta le ha hecho, porque hace solo unas semanas tuvo que enfrentarse a un complicado episodio en México, del que ha salido reforzada. La historia la ha contado en Instagram, donde ha publicado su primera foto en bañador tras la operación y una extensa reflexión que acumula cerca de 30.000 Me gusta.

"Cuando fuimos de vacaciones a México hace una semanas, era la primera vez que me ponía en traje de baño en mucho tiempo, y más tiempo todavía desde que lo hacía sin nada que me cubriese", asegura Adan, quien confiesa que fue un momento difícil. "Todavía me sentía como la chica de 225 kilos... Entonces sucedió", escribe antes de contar el episodio, que podría haber sido traumático pero que sirvió para aprender una importante lección.

"Una pareja sentada en la piscina empezó a reírse y a señalarme mientras hacía bromas. ¿Qué hice yo? Respiré profundamente, sonreí y caminé hacia la piscina. Fue un momento enorme para mí. Había cambiado. No era aquella chica nunca más", asegura.

Adan reconoce que la actitud de la pareja le molestó, pero inmediatamente después llegó a una conclusión: "¡No voy a dejar que gente como ésa me afecte! No voy a dejar que lo otros piensen me frene a la hora de vivir mi vida". La autora de la publicación insiste en que esa gente no la conoce y no saben lo duro que trabajó para cambiar de peso.

"No saben cómo me estoy recuperando de cirugías mayores. No tienen derecho a señalarme con el dedo y reírse de mí. Por eso sonreí. No importa lo que otros dicen o si dudan de ti o intentan humillarte. Lo importante es cómo reaccionas tú. Amarte como eres es complicado. A otros igual no les gustas, está bien. Pero tienes que amarte a ti, amar tu cuerpo y espero que sigas haciéndolo".