Las risas de una pareja al verla en bañador ayudaron a esta mujer a aprender una valiosa lección de aceptación

El 28 de julio de 2016 Jacqueline Adan ingresó en el hospital para someterse a una reducción de estómago. Por aquel entonces pesaba algo más de 225 kilos y había perdido el control de su vida. "Era infeliz, me sentía atrapada y no me quería", escribe en su perfil de Instagram un año después.
Adan se sometió a una cirugía que le ayudó a perder alrededor de 136 kilos y a ganar confianza en sí misma. Ahora, con 90 kilos y pendiente de otra cirugía para eliminar la piel sobrante tras la importante pérdida de peso, asegura que esta decisión le enseñó a luchar, a que nunca hay que abandonar y a creer en ella.
Falta le ha hecho, porque hace solo unas semanas tuvo que enfrentarse a un complicado episodio en México, del que ha salido reforzada. La historia la ha contado en Instagram, donde ha publicado su primera foto en bañador tras la operación y una extensa reflexión que acumula cerca de 30.000 Me gusta.
"Cuando fuimos de vacaciones a México hace una semanas, era la primera vez que me ponía en traje de baño en mucho tiempo, y más tiempo todavía desde que lo hacía sin nada que me cubriese", asegura Adan, quien confiesa que fue un momento difícil. "Todavía me sentía como la chica de 225 kilos... Entonces sucedió", escribe antes de contar el episodio, que podría haber sido traumático pero que sirvió para aprender una importante lección.
When we were on vacation in Mexico a few weeks ago, it was the first time I had worn a bathing suit in a long time, and it had been even longer since I wore a bathing suit without a cover up. I was nervous to take my cover up off and to walk into the pool or walk on the beach. I still felt like that same 500 pound girl...then it happened. A couple sitting by the pool started laughing and pointing at me and making fun of me as soon as I took my cover up off. So what did I do? I took a deep breath, smiled and walked into the pool. That was a huge moment for me. I had changed. I was not the same girl anymore. Yes I still have a lot of loose skin, I may still feel insecure at times, and yes I may still get made fun of. To be honest, yes it bothered me. But I was not going to let people like that affect me anymore! I am not going to let what other people think of me stop me from living my life. They do not know me. They do not know how I have worked my ass off to lose 350 pounds. They do not know how I am recovering from major surgeries. They have no right to sit and point and laugh at me. That's why I smiled. It does not matter what others say or if they try to doubt you or try to bring you down. What matters is how you react to it. How you feel about yourself. Loving yourself just the way you are is hard. Others might not like that. That's ok. I hope you love yourself. Love your body. I hope you keep doing you and just keep smiling! . . . . . #jacquelineadan #jacquelinesjourney #effyourbeautystandards #selfloveclub #selflove #lovemybody #lovemyshape #loveyourself #teamself #extremeweightloss #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #wlstories #onaquest #bodybuildingcom #bodypositive #bodyconfidence #bodyposi #transformationfitnation #motivationmonday #mondaymotivation #fitfam #fitspo #bodytransformation #igtransformations #transformationjourney
"Una pareja sentada en la piscina empezó a reírse y a señalarme mientras hacía bromas. ¿Qué hice yo? Respiré profundamente, sonreí y caminé hacia la piscina. Fue un momento enorme para mí. Había cambiado. No era aquella chica nunca más", asegura.
Adan reconoce que la actitud de la pareja le molestó, pero inmediatamente después llegó a una conclusión: "¡No voy a dejar que gente como ésa me afecte! No voy a dejar que lo otros piensen me frene a la hora de vivir mi vida". La autora de la publicación insiste en que esa gente no la conoce y no saben lo duro que trabajó para cambiar de peso.
"No saben cómo me estoy recuperando de cirugías mayores. No tienen derecho a señalarme con el dedo y reírse de mí. Por eso sonreí. No importa lo que otros dicen o si dudan de ti o intentan humillarte. Lo importante es cómo reaccionas tú. Amarte como eres es complicado. A otros igual no les gustas, está bien. Pero tienes que amarte a ti, amar tu cuerpo y espero que sigas haciéndolo".
Hi! My name is Jacqueline! When I was at my heaviest I was over 500 pounds. It was hard to do anything and I definitely was not living the life I wanted. I was unhappy, felt stuck and did not love myself. Finally I decided enough was enough and I took control back of my life. As of today I have lost over 300 pounds. I am also in the process of having excess skin removal surgery. My journey was far from easy. It was filled with many ups and downs. It took hard work, sacrifice and never giving up, even if it was challenging. It took blood, lots of sweat and many tears. But I would not have changed a thing. It taught me to fight. It taught me to never give up. And most importantly it taught me to believe in myself! My journey is still far from over, and I still have a long way to go but I can honestly say I am doing so much better! Along my journey I did not only lose a lot of weight, but I gained my life back! There is no stopping me now! It's never too late to fly! . . . . #jacquelineadan #jacquelinesjourney #effyourbeautystandards #selflove #lovemybody #lovemyshape #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #extremeweightloss #wlstories #onaquest #bodybuilding #bodytransformation #bodybuildingcom #poparmy #transformation #transformationfitnation #trainlikeabeastlooklikeabeauty #transformationtuesday #tuesdaytransformation #fit #fitspo #igweightloss #fattofit #naturalweightloss #fitfam
Al día siguiente de publicar su foto en bañador, Catherine, que tiene un post con las reflexiones un año después de la operación, publicó una imagen con el antes y después de la cirugía contando más detalles de su historia. "Todavía tengo un largo camino por recorrer, pero puedo decir que estoy mucho mejor. A lo largo de mi viaje no solo perdí peso, también recuperé mi vida", escribe en la publicación. "¡No hay manera de detenerme ahora! ¡Nunca es demasiado tarde para volar!"