La EMA comienza a evaluar la vacuna española de Hipra contra la covid

‼️ EMA has started a rolling review of #COVID19Vaccine HIPRA, intended for use as a #boosterdose in people who have already been fully vaccinated with a different #COVID19 vaccine.



Find out more in the press release: https://t.co/8mKIAfU7zE#PublicHealthCrisis #HealthUnion pic.twitter.com/rIcFxQt1Nj