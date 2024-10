Guardiola defiende su reunión con Sánchez a la par que justifica el 'no' de Ayuso

MERIDA, BADAJOZ EXTREMADURA, SPAIN - JUNE 25: The president of the Junta de Extremadura, Maria Guardiola, speaks during the second session of the debate on the state of the region of Extremadura, in the Assembly of Extremadura, on 25 June, 2024 in Merida, Badajoz, Extremadura, Spain. The interventions of the four parliamentary groups (PP, PSOE, Vox and Unidas por Extremadura), the reply of the president of Extremadura, Maria Guardiola, and the proposed resolutions are the focus of the second day of the so-called Debate on the State of the Region in Extremadura. (Photo By Jorge Armestar/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images