Anne Hathaway se disculpa con las personas con discapacidad tras la polémica de su última película

Following on from yesterday’s post (and after whole evening of raging) I have realised that I have plenty more to say about the depiction of limb differences in the new Warner Bros film, The Witches. Please educate yourself on #LimbDifferences and the support the idea that you are #NotAWitch because you look different! You can also actively support the limb difference community by using words that describe us as PEOPLE, as it’s not the difference that defines us. P.S thank you to @reachcharity1 for this top. I’ve been waiting for the right chance to wear it for months now!