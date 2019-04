El detalle de Voldemort en 'Harry Potter' que siempre pasó desapercibido

Ralph Fiennes actually didn't need 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 much prosthetic makeup to play Lord Voldemort in @HarryPotterFilm. That's the power of digital editing, folks.



WATCH: https://t.co/M5RX0FyIJB #GQIconicSeries pic.twitter.com/NnwYW67BQS