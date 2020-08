'La voz humana', de Pedro Almodóvar se presentará en el Festival de Venecia

#BiennaleCinema2020 Two films have been added, #OutOfCompetition, to the line-up of #Venezia77: "The Human Voice" by #PedroAlmodóvar and "One Night in Miami" by @ReginaKing!

Read more → https://t.co/VY1bx8XX5Cpic.twitter.com/qGmYhxv4Lb