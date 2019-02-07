7 frases y 4 fotos que nos han dejado helados de la entrevista de Justin Bieber en 'Vogue'

Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin han roto los esquemas de todo el mundo tras protagonizar la última portada de la edición de Vogue en Estados Unidos. La pareja —de 25 y 22 años respectivamente— ha revelado intimidades que han dejado helados a los lectores de la publicación. Tanto como algunas de las fotos del reportaje.

Entre otras cosas, el cantante ha explicado que tuvo adicción al sexo y que por esa razón dejó de practicarlo durante un año, concretamente hasta el día de la boda, el pasado mes de septiembre. Mientras tanto (y antes de conocer a su esposa) dedicó su vida a Dios porque pensó que sería lo mejor para su alma.

Estas son las 7 frases más llamativas de Bieber en Vogue y las 4 fotos más impactantes:

1. "Una de las cosas que se me hacen más grandes es confiar en mí mismo. He tomado algunas decisiones muy malas en el terreno personal y en mis relaciones. Son errores que han afectado a la confianza que tengo en mí mismo y en mi propio juicio. Incluso es difícil confiar en Hailey"

2. "Quise dedicarme a Dios porque creí que era lo mejor para mi alma. Creo que por eso Dios me bendijo con Hailey. Te ves recompensando por buen comportamiento"

3. "Dios no te pide que no tengas sexo por él, porque tenga unas reglas. Lo que él intenta es protegerte del daño y del dolor. Creo que el sexo puede causar mucho daño. A veces la gente tiene sexo porque no se siente bien. Por su falta de amor propio. Las mujeres lo hacen y los chicos también"

Newlyweds @justinbieber and @haileybieber are our March issue cover stars! Tap the link in our bio to read their full interview. Photographed by #AnnieLeibovitz, styled by @tonnegood, @karlawelchstylist and @michael_philouze, written by @robertjhaskell, Vogue, March 2019. 574.5k Likes, 6,583 Comments - Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Instagram: "Newlyweds @justinbieber and @haileybieber are our March issue cover stars! Tap the link in our bio..."

4. "Tengo éxito desde los 13 años, así que no he tenido la oportunidad de saber quién soy más allá de lo que he hecho"

5. "La gente me adora y soy una mierda', eso es sinceramente lo que pensé. Me convertí en alguien muy arrogante"

6. "Fui real al principio y luego me fueron fabricando lentamente. Era genial ser famoso y sentirme adorado por las chicas. Comencé a sentir que era demasiado"

7. "No me consideraría a mí mismo religioso, eso confunde mucho a la gente porque me dicen 'pero si vas a la iglesia'. Lo que ocurre es que creo en la historia de Jesús"