El importante mensaje de una madre en el Orgullo que triunfa en redes sociales

Las imágenes aéreas del Orgullo 2022 en Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 09: Views from the Madrid City Hall of the attendees of the LGTBIQ Pride demonstration, on July 9, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. The march, organized by COGAM and FELGTB, and vindictive and festive in equal parts, runs through the center of Madrid to claim the right for the LGTBIQ collective. The event has, first, with banners and proclamations under the slogan "Facing hate: Visibility, Pride and Resilience", and then with floats. The demonstration is the main event of the Gay Pride 2022 week and has been held after two years of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)