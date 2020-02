Un atleta recibe 18 puntos de sutura tras clavarse la pértiga en los testículos

POLE VAULTER SNAGS SCROTUM:

“There was a hole in it.”

Today, BYU pole vaulter Zach McWhorter laughs about this very private injury.

His dad is his coach & ironically also a urologist who quickly stitched up the injury.

MORE |https://t.co/vN0OzL9jYvpic.twitter.com/956b4zkWNr