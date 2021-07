"Una de las imágenes de estos JJOO": Madina Taimazova emociona al ganar el bronce

Judoka Madina Taimazova of #ROC suffered a massive hematoma & a black eye before getting choked out by Japan's Arai in her semi-final which lasted 𝟏𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬



The 22-year-old came back to win her -70kg #bronze medal contest in added time 👏#Tokyo2020#Olympics#Judopic.twitter.com/kcwnMMmNag