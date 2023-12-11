Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024

Después de una crisis sin precedentes por varios escándalos de tráfico de influencias y acusaciones de racismo, los Globos de Oro intentaron el año pasado iniciar el camino para volver a ser relevantes y en esta edición quieren recuperar su papel clave como gran pistoletazo de salida de la temporada de premios antes de los Oscar.

Mejor película (drama)

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor película (comedia o musical)

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Mejor dirección

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese , Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor guión

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives, Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor actriz de drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Mejor actor de drama

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Fantasia Barrino, El color púrpura

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

La sociedad de la nieve

The Zone of Interest

Categorías de televisión

Mejor serie de televisión (drama)

1932

The Crown

The Last of us

The Diplomat

Succession

The Morning Show

Mejor serie de televisión (musical o comedia)

Mejor actriz (drama)

Helen Mirren, 1932,

Bella Ramsay, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Mejor actor (drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actriz (musical o comedia)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning , The Great

Mejor actor (musical o comedia)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki , The Crown

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci , Yellowjackets

Mejor actor de reparto

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach , The Bear

Alan Ruck , Succession

Alexander Skarsgård , Succession

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión