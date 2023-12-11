Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024
'La sociedad de la nieve', de J.A. Bayona, competirá por el premio a la Mejor película de habla no inglesa.
Después de una crisis sin precedentes por varios escándalos de tráfico de influencias y acusaciones de racismo, los Globos de Oro intentaron el año pasado iniciar el camino para volver a ser relevantes y en esta edición quieren recuperar su papel clave como gran pistoletazo de salida de la temporada de premios antes de los Oscar.
Mejor película (drama)
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor película (comedia o musical)
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Mejor dirección
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese , Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor guión
Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives, Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Mejor actriz de drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Mejor actor de drama
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical
Fantasia Barrino, El color púrpura
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
La sociedad de la nieve
The Zone of Interest
Categorías de televisión
Mejor serie de televisión (drama)
1932
The Crown
The Last of us
The Diplomat
Succession
The Morning Show
Mejor serie de televisión (musical o comedia)
Mejor actriz (drama)
Helen Mirren, 1932,
Bella Ramsay, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Mejor actor (drama)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actriz (musical o comedia)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning , The Great
Mejor actor (musical o comedia)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki , The Crown
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci , Yellowjackets
Mejor actor de reparto
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach , The Bear
Alan Ruck , Succession
Alexander Skarsgård , Succession
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión