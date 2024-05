Sumar registra en el Congreso su texto para derogar la 'Ley Mordaza' y exige a Sánchez que se deje de "excusas"

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 21: Sumar's spokesman in Congress, Iñigo Errejon, gives a press conference at the Congress of Deputies, on 21 March, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Sumar's spokesman has conveyed the party's intention to promote a Corruption Prevention Office, which, if supported by Congress, will work for "the prevention, detection, investigation and eradication of corruption, fraud and the illegal use or destination of public funds". (Photo By Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images