Ven la paella que han hecho en Estados Unidos y el debate (como era de esperar) está más que servido

Hacer una buena paella es algo que no está al alcance de muchos, sobre todo si se opta por grabar y compartir en redes sociales todos los pasos que se han seguido. No porque tenga buena o mala pinta, sino porque no se cumplen con las tradiciones de una buena paella valenciana.

Es lo que ha pasado en las últimas horas con la paella que ha preparado la usuaria de TikTok @myhealthydish, con más de 4,7 millones de seguidores. "¡Guarda esta receta de Paella de Mariscos! Para el Día Nacional de la Paella Española, quería aprender a hacer paella", aseguró.

Junto a ello, publicó un vídeo de poco más de un minuto en el que enseñaba cómo la había preparado, echando a la paellera abundante aceite de oliva, haciendo el sofrito y echándole mucho pimentón.

A ello le han puesto caldo de marisco, el arroz, almejas, mejillones, judías verdes, langostinos y mucho maíz. Algo que no ha gustado a muchos usuarios españoles en redes sociales.

#nationalspanishpaelladay ♬ original sound - My Nguyen @myhealthydish Save this Seafood Paella recipe! For National Spanish Paella Day, I wanted to learn how to make Paella with the help from my friend Christian from Mestizo Paella Here’s the recipe he typed up for us. Recipe for one person: - Olive oil: 2 tbsp - Salt to taste - Diced tomatoes: 2 tbsp - Diced bell peppers: 2 tbsp - Diced onions: 2 tbsp - Minced garlic: 1 tbsp (or to your hearts desire!) - Semi-sweet smoked paprika: 1 tsp - Saffron: 5 strands - White wine: splash - Vegetable broth: 1 1/4 cups - Bomba rice: 1/2 cup - Scallops: 3 oz - Clams: 2 oz (no shell) or 6 oz (in shell) - Shrimp: 4 shrimps 1. Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. 2. Add onions and cook for 2 minutes. 3. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. 4. Add tomatoes and bell peppers. 5. Cook the mixture down until most of the water has evaporated and it has thickened (approximately 15 minutes). 6. Sprinkle paprika into the soffrito and mix well. 7. Move the soffrito to the edges of the pan and add saffron strands or powder. 8. Use white wine to bloom the saffron and deglaze the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the wine has evaporated. 9. Add scallops into the soffrito and cook for 1-2 minutes. 10. Add broth and bring it to a smooth rolling boil. 11. Add rice and spread it evenly throughout the pan. 12. Let the rice cook for 10-12 minutes without stirring. 13. With about 5 minutes left, gently place shrimp on top of the rice and clams facing down into the rice. 14. Watch the rice as the water evaporates and the rice starts to peak out. 15. Once most of the rice is above the water line, turn the heat down to low. 16. Cook on low, undisturbed, for 10-15 minutes. 17. After 5 minutes of cooking on low, sprinkle peas and corn on top of the paella. 18. Observe the rice and check for liquid/bubbling at the edge and bottom of the pan. Check for soccarat on the bottom of the pan by gently poking it with the back of a spoon. If there’s resistance, soccarat has formed; if it’s easy to push through, cook for a little longer. 19. Let the paella rest for 5 minutes and enjoy! #paellarecipe

El vídeo ha llegado a X y, además de acumular más de 650.000 reproducciones, ha provocado cientos de reacciones en cuestión de horas. El debate, una vez más, está servido: