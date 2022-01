Alboroto en Twitter con una foto de Macron por culpa de la mascarilla

Macron masked alone on a zoom call. Masks protect against computer viruses as well. pic.twitter.com/q0HP8mxjDt

Hmmm think the fact that someone has taken the photograph suggests he’s not alone — GraemeMc 💙 (@gmcd3) January 9, 2022

You don't understand that there is photographer in room, and potentially there was many other people in room to set things up? — RK82 (@rk8215) January 9, 2022

Possibly to protect the camera man or people in the room.,,are you really a doctor and didn't think of that. Pretty sad. — Chuck from 🇨🇦 (@chuckfromcanada) January 9, 2022

Covid theatre. — Calvin (@calvinrobinson) January 9, 2022

Could be because the other person who was sat at the table but is now taking a photo?? — Nikki (@mrsnwatkins13) January 9, 2022

I went to the sold out Suns game against the Heat last night. You have to wear a mask to enter the arena but can take it off as soon as you are in and no repercussions to walking around without it.



It's all theater. — KdogMcCoy (@KdogMcCoy) January 9, 2022