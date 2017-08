La foto de Elsa Pataky y Chris Hemsworth que te hará mirar dos y tres veces

One of the best weekends ever thanks @orpheusisland and @australia. If you haven't been then add it to the long list of amazing places to see in Oz, it's a must! @elsapatakyconfidential @emerysurfboards @lukemun @aprilmun @avminaircharter

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT