Pedro Sánchez va a ver la final España-Inglaterra y casi nadie se ha fijado en quién tiene detrás

Berlin (Germany), 14/07/2024.- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C) as the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Pedro Rocha (L) looks on ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 final soccer match between Spain and England, in Berlin, Germany, 14 July 2024. (Alemania, España) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF

EFE