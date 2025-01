Cuál es el continente con más países del planeta

The Blue Marble Next Generation data set provides a monthly global cloud-free true-color picture of the Earth's landcover at a 500-meter spatial resolution. This data set, shown on a globe, is derived from monthly data collected in 2004. This image contains a view This image shows the Mediterranian Sea. This inland sea is bordered on the north by Europe, the east by Asia, and in the south by Africa. Major subdivisions include the Adriatic Sea, Aegean Sea, Balearic Sea, Tyrrhenian Sea, Ionian Sea and Ligurian Sea.

Getty Images/Stocktrek Images