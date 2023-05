El cameo sorpresa de Carlos III y Camilla que dejó atónitos a muchos espectadores

We have a very special greeting from across the pond!



It's 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐈𝐈 with @katyperry & @LionelRichie! 👑#Coronation x #IDOL pic.twitter.com/MUJJ5MVVz3