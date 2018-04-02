Pelo 'Harry Potter', la nueva tendencia en Instagram

La influencia de Harry Potter aún se siente en muchos ámbitos y el último se puede ver estos días por Instagram bajo la etiqueta #harrypotterhair, "pelo Harry Potter". Varios fans del mago han decidido darse un cambio de look para homenajearle.
Los seguidores de la saga Potter se tiñen el pelo para hacer honor a su casa de Hogwarts, con los colores que las representan. A saber: Gryffindor (rojo y dorado), Slytherin (verde y plateado), Ravenclaw (azul y bronce) y Hufflepuff (amarillo y negro).
Aunque el escudo de la escuela de magia deja clara la tonalidad oficial de cada color, los potterianos se decantan por una amplia gama. Algunos eligen un sólo color y otros combinan los dos en un proceso realmente laborioso, como puede apreciarse en este vídeo.
⚡️GRIFFYNDOR⚡️ever since I came back from @matrix Destination I have been so inspired to create patterns and colors outside of my box! This placement is highly inspired by @kristinacheeseman @caitlinfordhair I used @matrix #socolorcult semi & demi colors watch the full video for formulas and be sure to have your SOUND ON! #btconeshot_colorvideo18 . . . . . . . #behindthechair #hairvideos #hairvidz #harrypotterhair #hairvideodiary #hairvideotutorial #hairvideosbystylists @hair.video @hairvideosbystylists @hairvideodiary @hair #griffyndorhair #cryistalchaos #vbhair #matrix
Todo empezó con el perfil kristina_does_hair, en el que se muestra un tinte de cada casa. El proyecto ha durado un año y la última en ser representada ha sido Slytherin.
I dont think anyone could understand how excited I am to say my series is 100% complete! It took me a year but finally its all together! So.. Their daring, nerve, and chivalry, Set Gryffindors apart; You might belong in Hufflepuff, Where they are just and loyal, Those patient Hufflepuffs are true, And unafraid of toil; Or yet in wise old Ravenclaw, If you've a ready mind, Where those of wit and learning, Will always find their kind; Or perhaps in Slytherin, You'll make your real friends, These cunning folks use any means To achieve their ends. #harrypotterhair #harrypotter #hogwarts #greenhair #redhair #yellowhair #bluehair #bayalage #highlight #olaplex #jackiereneesalon #onlyinakron #pilgrimsquare #gryffindor #hufflepuff #slytherin #ravenclaw #behindthechair #hotonbeauty #americansalon
Curiosamente, la casa de los villanos de la saga de Potter es también la más popular de la nueva moda.
Harry Potter wands just for your hair! 🖤 #slytherinbae 🐍 @aellai.asteria . . . #slytherinpride #slytherin #harrypotter #harrypotterwands #harrypotterhair #hairaccessories #beyondtheponytail #greenombre #greenhair #behindthechair @behindthechair_com #btconeshot_festival18 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor18 #amazon #allure #teenvogue #glamourmagazine #seventeen #insiderbeauty #popsugarbeauty #cosplay
⚡️GRYFFINDOR⚡️ Natural hair color isn't something I post a lot of, nor are muted tones. I've been living 100% outside of my box lately trying to create palettes & placements that make me THE MOST uncomfortable. Things that I am not 100% certain of the outcome. I had an idea for this and when all was said & done it took me a minute to actually love it & appreciate my artwork. W͢H͢Y you ask? Bc I'm used to perfection. I want my placement and my styling to be perfect every👏🏻time 👏🏻 Hard lines are unpredictable, add that to trying to capture hair in motion & it becomes a million times more unpredictable. I've spent every day off for the last 3 weeks creating these kinds of looks, learning the placements & photographing them. I keep studying the images trying to see where I went wrong and what can be fixed to make it "perfect" but that's the thing, art isn't always perfect, and even if it's perfect to you it may not be to someone else. Art is expression, it's creative, it's not a safe bet wrapped in a little bow. Art is your perception of perfect. Not what the industry standards are. ᏟᎾᏞᎾᎡ ᏌᏚᎬᎠ: @matrix #socolorcult . . . . . . . . . . . #btconeshot_vibrant18 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor18 #behindthechair #cryistalchaos #olaplex #harrypotterhair #gryffindor #allure #americansalon #beautylaunchpad #cosmoprofbeauty #vbhair
Happy wife life Kady!! 💙💙💙💙💙 Refreshed this brides Ravenclaw blue for her Harry Potter themed wedding this past weekend!! @pulpriothair Blondeaf to lighten @olaplex to protect her gorgeous locks @pulpriothair nightfall & @pravana blue topaz to create her deep & vibrant blue & @kenraprofessional to style!! Very limited spot left this month, text 7046993631 to grab yers!! #hairbysarasmith #positivecreationzz #hairklaudt #hairsytlistinplazamidwood #plazamidwood #plazamidwoodclt #plazamidwoodhair #plazamidwoodhairstylist #clt #clthair #clthairstylist #hairstylistinclt #hairstylistincharlotte #charlottehair #charlottesalon #charlottenc #olaplex #olaplextreatment #pravana #bluetopaz #pulpriot #pulpriothair #pulpriothaircolor #pulpriotisthepaint #nightfall #ravenclaw #ravenclawhair #weddinghair #harrypotter #harrypotterhair
🐍 The Chamber of Secrets has been opened. Enemies of the heir.... beware 🐍 #modernsalon #behindthechair #alternativehair #wiccac #alternativegirl #green #greenhair #messybraid #braids #saloneducation #hair #hairtutorial #slytherin #harrypotter #harrypotterhair #goth #vegan #destroythehairdresser #mermaidians #hotonbeauty #stylist #salon
Otros fans optan por un rapado oculto del símbolo de las reliquias de la muerte, tres objetos que codicia el malvado Lord Voldemort en el último libro. ¿Tú con cuál te quedarías?