El Gobierno británico declara el estado de sequía en varias zonas de Inglaterra

From today the following regions will move into drought status:



- Devon and Cornwall

- Solent and South Downs

- Kent and South London

- Herts and North London

- East Anglia

- Thames

- Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire

- East Midlands



Read more: https://t.co/jvtx3b0Yu3 pic.twitter.com/SrneWKKnTN