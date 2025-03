Temor en España por la alerta sanitaria en Marruecos debido a la expansión de un virus similar al Covid-19

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 03: A general view shows the vials of the AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Hub Auditorium della Tecnica in the Confindustria headquarters, as part of an open week for vaccinations with no age limit, on June 3, 2021 in Rome, Italy. According the Italian government, just over 20 percent of Italians are fully vaccinated, with 37 percent having received a first dose, on par with the European average. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

