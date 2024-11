Orden inmediata para salvar el árbol de Navidad más raro del mundo

This is probably one of the rarest plants in the world: the Sicilian fir #Abies #nebrodensis (a conifer, family Pinaceae)🌲



Only 30 adults are left in the wild, all occurring in a small area in the Madonie mountains in Sicily🇮🇹



A thread🧵 (1/n) pic.twitter.com/EwUJlzfr9U