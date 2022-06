Estrés térmico en el trabajo: un riesgo grave que pasa desapercibido y no deja de crecer

#ImageOfTheDay



The second (early) #heatwave of the year is ongoing in western Europe 🥵



➡️Many records 🌡️ have been broken in #France 🇫🇷 and in #Spain 🇪🇸



⬇️As measured by #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️, on 14 June the Land Surface Temperature exceeded 53°C in parts of Spain ♨️ pic.twitter.com/YNRz3PwMtT