Marta Fernández, bronce, da la 20ª medalla a España en los Juegos Paralímpicos

FUNCHAL, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - JUNE 14: Marta Fernandez Infante of Spain looks on after the Women's 150m Individual Medley SM4 Final during Day Three of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships at Penteada Olympic Pools Complex on June 14, 2022 in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

OCTAVIO PASSOS