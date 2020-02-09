Ganadores Oscar 2020: lista completa de premiados

La gala de los Oscar 2020 se presenta con tres posibilidades para España. Dolor y gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, Antonio Banderas y Klaus compiten en las categorías de Mejor película internacional, Mejor actor y Mejor película de animación. Esta última, con más opciones que las otras dos.
Según avance la noche, la madrugada en España, se irán despejando las dudas y se conocerá la suerte de las tres candidatas españolas y del resto de nominadas en las 24 categorías.
En El HuffPost iremos actualizando la información al minuto hasta llegar al premio final: el de Mejor película. Nueve candidatas —1917, Parásitos, Érase una vez en... Hollywood, Le mans′66, Joker, JoJo Rabbit, Mujercitas, Historia de un matrimonio y El Irlandés— y solo puede quedar una.
― NOTICIA EN ACTUALIZACIÓN ―
MEJOR PELÍCULA
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
MEJOR ACTRIZ
MEJOR ACTOR
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Historia de un matrimonio
1917
Érase una vez en Hollywood
Parásitos
Puñales por la espalda
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
El irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mujercitas
Los dos papas
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
El irlandés
Jo jo Rabbit
1917
Érase una vez... en Hollywood
Parásitos
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
El irlandés
Joker
El Faro
1917
Érase una vez en Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
El Irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Mujercitas
Érase una vez en Hollywood
MEJOR MONTAJE
Le Mans ’66
El irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parásitos
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
El escándalo (Bombshell)
Joker
Judy
Maléfica: Maestra del mal
1917
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Joker
Mujercitas
Historia de un matrimonio
1917
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
El Irlandés
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Érase una vez en Hollywood
Parásitos
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
American Factory
The Cave
The edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
MEJOR SONIDO
Ad Astra
Le Mans ’66
Joker
1917
Érase una vez en... Hollywood
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
Le Mans ’66
1917
Joker
Érase una vez en... Hollywood
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Vengadores: Endgame
El irlandés
El Rey León
1917
Star Wars: Episodio IX - El ascenso de Skywalker