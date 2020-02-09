TENDENCIAS
Ganadores Oscar 2020: lista completa de premiados

Sigue en directo la ceremonia.

La gala de los Oscar 2020 se presenta con tres posibilidades para España. Dolor y gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, Antonio Banderas y Klaus compiten en las categorías de Mejor película internacional, Mejor actor y Mejor película de animación. Esta última, con más opciones que las otras dos. 

Según avance la noche, la madrugada en España, se irán despejando las dudas y se conocerá la suerte de las tres candidatas españolas y del resto de nominadas en las 24 categorías.

En El HuffPost iremos actualizando la información al minuto hasta llegar al premio final: el de Mejor película. Nueve candidatas —1917, Parásitos, Érase una vez en... Hollywood, Le mans′66, Joker, JoJo Rabbit, Mujercitas, Historia de un matrimonio y El Irlandés y solo puede quedar una.

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN 

MEJOR ACTRIZ

 

MEJOR ACTOR

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Historia de un matrimonio

1917

Érase una vez en Hollywood

Parásitos

Puñales por la espalda

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mujercitas

Los dos papas

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

El irlandés

Jo jo Rabbit

1917

Érase una vez... en Hollywood

Parásitos

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

El irlandés

Joker

El Faro

1917

Érase una vez en Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

El Irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Mujercitas

Érase una vez en Hollywood

MEJOR MONTAJE

Le Mans ’66

El irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parásitos

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

El escándalo (Bombshell)

Joker

Judy

Maléfica: Maestra del mal

1917

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Joker

Mujercitas

Historia de un matrimonio

1917

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

El Irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Érase una vez en Hollywood

Parásitos

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Cave

The edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

MEJOR SONIDO

Ad Astra

Le Mans ’66

Joker

1917

Érase una vez en... Hollywood

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

Le Mans ’66

1917

Joker

Érase una vez en... Hollywood

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Vengadores: Endgame

El irlandés

El Rey León

1917

Star Wars: Episodio IX - El ascenso de Skywalker

