Ganadores Oscar 2020: lista completa de premiados

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

El Irlandés

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Érase una vez en Hollywood

Parásitos

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Cave

The edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

MEJOR SONIDO

Ad Astra

Le Mans ’66

Joker

1917

Érase una vez en... Hollywood

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

Le Mans ’66

1917

Joker

Érase una vez en... Hollywood

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Vengadores: Endgame

El irlandés

El Rey León

1917

Star Wars: Episodio IX - El ascenso de Skywalker