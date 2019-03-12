El 'Trashtag Challenge', el genial reto viral para limpiar espacios naturales que da la vuelta al mundo

Prácticamente cada mes hay un nuevo reto viral: el #10yearschallenge, el peligroso #birdboxchallenge o el Carbon challenge. Los usuarios de las redes sociales se suman cada vez más a este tipo de movimientos y desafíos virales que comparten en sus perfiles y que, en muchas ocasiones, animan a sus seguidores a practicarlos.
Aparentemente, ninguno de estos desafíos tiene relevancia e incluso algunos son peligrosos. Sin embargo, el último en viralizarse, el #trashtagchallenge tiene un claro efecto en el medio ambiente: consiste en limpiar la basura de espacios naturales.
El nombre de este reto que ha recorrido medio mundo viene de unir las palabras en inglés trash (basura) y tag (etiqueta), que se refiere a etiquetar a amigos para que lo sigan.
El desafío empezó el pasado fin de semana en Reddit y se ha extendido a Facebook, Twitter e Instagram, donde los usuarios han compartido sus imágenes antes y después de hacer el reto.
Cleaned up a beach on an island off the east coast of Johor, Malaysia. Sat 9th Feb 2019 #trashtag via /r/pics https://t.co/h2ro5UO1aN created by: https://t.co/HP3Iew3S7L pic.twitter.com/KNzDMG5Uoh— Steben Stupid (@steben316) 10 de marzo de 2019
Usually I'm not a big fan of social media challenges. But I think the new #TrashTag Challenge was so great that I was happy to take part. Here are the rules: Take a picture of an area that was heavily littered. Then take another photo of it after you've collected the garbage and post both in the social media under #TrashTag. Finally, of course, the garbage has to be disposed as environmentally friendly as possible. Join in, like and share it - for a cleaner world! #trashtagchallenge
#jägergegenmüll #frühjahrsputz . Auch dieses Jahr haben wir wieder Zange und Säcke in die Hände genommen, um die Natur von Müll zu befreien. Es ging in sämtliche Hecken von Feld und Flur. Leider muss man immer wieder feststellen, dass es Menschen gibt die keinerlei Respekt vor unserer Natur haben. Mich stimmt es traurig was man so immer wieder sieht und findet. Von etlichen Flaschen und Scherben, über Einkaufswägen bishin zu Baumaschinen war leider wieder alles dabei. Es können sich nicht nur Wildtiere daran verletzen und dadurch sterben, nein auch eure eigenen Vierbeiner oder sogar Kinder beim Spielen. . LEUTE - Bitte hinterlasst kein Müll in der Natur! . #anzeige #mothernaturebodyguard #naturschutz #umweltschutz #mutternatur #naturelovers #respectnature #respekt #umweltschutzistheimatschutz #natur #naturliebe #müll #ehrenamt #jagd #jäger #socialmedia #huntingrollotrashtag, #TrashtagChallenge #TrashChallenge
Earlier today I went for a walk at Samara Beach 🌊💕 had good finds and enjoyed picking up seashells and pebbles. I also had bad finds some plastic garbage ( platic cups, plates, junk food wrappers ) along the seashore. I think the cleanliness is better but these bad finds still prove that there is still room to improve. It should be a discipline by locals and tourists both not to leave their trash. Kids should be taught. Also signs can be made as a reminder for public to throw their garbage in the right place. Resort owners and even the local barangay can also provide scattered trash cans along the shore line. This can be picked up during a scheduled beach clean up day. The youth can also be encouraged to be part of this. This is where I grew up swimming 🏊 with my dad, sister and cousins. It's like our playground. Hoping we can protect it so we can also take our own families someday and enjoy it. 💕 #kdkhappinessporject #goodfindsbadfinds #protectsamarabeach #samara #homeofmemories #savetheocean #discipline #startwithyou #2019faithgoals #saturdaybeachcleanup #seashells🐚 #lovetheocean #trashtag #trashtagchallenge
Sosyal medyada gündem olan #trashtag etiketi ile başlatılan meydan okumada, dünyanın karşı karşıya olduğu evsel atık problemine dikkat çekiliyor. pic.twitter.com/cXKgfshCjT— Ötekilerin Postası (@otekilerpostasi) 12 de marzo de 2019
Los usuarios de redes sociales que todavía no se han sumado a este reto han aplaudido que, por fin, un desafío viral tenga una finalidad y que, además, sirva para cuidar el medio ambiente.
Por fin un reto de redes sociales que tiene sentido #trashtag— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) 10 de marzo de 2019
Elige un lugar con basura, límpialo y comparte el antes y el después...
...barrunto que no va a ser tendencia pic.twitter.com/YTcmNBXsR6
Un nuevo #challenge más productivo para hacer #viral#trashtag pic.twitter.com/Rf6vAasUnV— The Master (@2012Sammy) 10 de marzo de 2019
#trashtag— THL Latino (@THL_Latino) 10 de marzo de 2019
El reto en redes sociales que todos necesitamos seguir. pic.twitter.com/9utzTfeHO9
A veces, solo a veces,internet puede ser un sitio maravilloso: #trashtag pic.twitter.com/Pmh23r9P76— Monxas (@monxas) 11 de marzo de 2019
Por un fin un Challenge que sirve: el #Trashtag.— Procesador.cl (@Procesadorpod) 11 de marzo de 2019
Consiste en ir a lugares como playas, parques, ríos y lagos, sacar una foto, limpiar todo y luego mostrar como quedó.
El challenge se ha hecho viral en Reddit y vale la pena replicarlo. pic.twitter.com/7SuNdxZujS
Estoy viendo en reddit y twitter el #trashtag challenge y la verdad me parece admirable. Ojalá se extienda. pic.twitter.com/OPC48KbMgp— Conanwagner (@ConanWagner) 11 de marzo de 2019
#Trashtag un nuevo "challenge" de las redes sociales que está haciendo algo bueno por el planeta, ya era hora que un reto así se volviera viral. Ojalá duré mucho más tiempo que solo una moda. https://t.co/A2DH4EVZwP— B Quetzali (@BQuetzali) 12 de marzo de 2019