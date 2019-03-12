El 'Trashtag Challenge', el genial reto viral para limpiar espacios naturales que da la vuelta al mundo

Prácticamente cada mes hay un nuevo reto viral: el #10yearschallenge, el peligroso #birdboxchallenge o el Carbon challenge. Los usuarios de las redes sociales se suman cada vez más a este tipo de movimientos y desafíos virales que comparten en sus perfiles y que, en muchas ocasiones, animan a sus seguidores a practicarlos.

Aparentemente, ninguno de estos desafíos tiene relevancia e incluso algunos son peligrosos. Sin embargo, el último en viralizarse, el #trashtagchallenge tiene un claro efecto en el medio ambiente: consiste en limpiar la basura de espacios naturales.

El nombre de este reto que ha recorrido medio mundo viene de unir las palabras en inglés trash (basura) y tag (etiqueta), que se refiere a etiquetar a amigos para que lo sigan.

El desafío empezó el pasado fin de semana en Reddit y se ha extendido a Facebook, Twitter e Instagram, donde los usuarios han compartido sus imágenes antes y después de hacer el reto.

Usually I'm not a big fan of social media challenges. But I think the new #TrashTag Challenge was so great that I was happy to take part. Here are the rules: Take a picture of an area that was heavily littered. Then take another photo of it after you've collected the garbage and post both in the social media under #TrashTag. Finally, of course, the garbage has to be disposed as environmentally friendly as possible. Join in, like and share it - for a cleaner world! #trashtagchallenge 14 Likes, 0 Comments - Sven Kalbhenn (@svenkalbhenn) on Instagram: "Usually I'm not a big fan of social media challenges. But I think the new #TrashTag Challenge was..."

Sosyal medyada gündem olan #trashtag etiketi ile başlatılan meydan okumada, dünyanın karşı karşıya olduğu evsel atık problemine dikkat çekiliyor. pic.twitter.com/cXKgfshCjT — Ötekilerin Postası (@otekilerpostasi) 12 de marzo de 2019

Los usuarios de redes sociales que todavía no se han sumado a este reto han aplaudido que, por fin, un desafío viral tenga una finalidad y que, además, sirva para cuidar el medio ambiente.

Por fin un reto de redes sociales que tiene sentido #trashtag

Elige un lugar con basura, límpialo y comparte el antes y el después...



...barrunto que no va a ser tendencia pic.twitter.com/YTcmNBXsR6 — Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) 10 de marzo de 2019

Por un fin un Challenge que sirve: el #Trashtag.



Consiste en ir a lugares como playas, parques, ríos y lagos, sacar una foto, limpiar todo y luego mostrar como quedó.



El challenge se ha hecho viral en Reddit y vale la pena replicarlo. pic.twitter.com/7SuNdxZujS — Procesador.cl (@Procesadorpod) 11 de marzo de 2019

Estoy viendo en reddit y twitter el #trashtag challenge y la verdad me parece admirable. Ojalá se extienda. pic.twitter.com/OPC48KbMgp — Conanwagner (@ConanWagner) 11 de marzo de 2019