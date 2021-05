El cohete chino fuera de control chocará contra la atmósfera a esta hora, según los científicos

#EUSST keeps on monitoring the re-entry of object CZ-5B R/B. Latest autonomous predictions show that the re-entry window is 2021-05-09 01:27:13 UTC ±752 min. Estimations about location of re-entry will vary significantly until last hours. Read more: https://t.co/yTfN8XrT4dpic.twitter.com/mix1FO8oux