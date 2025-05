El ministro alemán responde a Albares que su país seguirá suministrando armamento a Israel

26 May 2025, Spain, Madrid: Johann Wadephul (CDU, l), Federal Foreign Minister, is welcomed by José Manuel Albares, Foreign Minister of Spain, during his visit. Foreign Minister Wadephul wants to campaign in Spain and Portugal for closer European cooperation in defense and trade as well as in the fight against climate change and illegal migration. Photo: Jörg Blank/dpa (Photo by Jörg Blank/picture alliance via Getty Images)

