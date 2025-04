Guerra de aranceles de Donald Trump en directo: Starmer defiende el comercio "libre y abierto" durante una llamada con Trump

US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 21, 2025. Speculative traders in the $7.5-trillion-a-day currency market turned bearish on the US dollar for the first time since Trump won the US presidential election last year. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg

